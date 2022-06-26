Biden Admin’s Giving “De Facto Amnesty” to a Million People by 2024

Joe Biden is giving amnesty to “stacks and stacks” of people who are here illegally with very few restrictions. As many as 80,000 received amnesty in the past two months.

The Washington Examiner is reporting that the Biden administration is “quietly” dismissing “stacks” of cases against illegal aliens. The stacks are so significant that as many as one million are on track for pardons by 2024.

Biden could always quicken the pace too. These are the New Democrats. The law doesn’t matter in their regard, only their votes.

Federal prosecutors are quietly dismissing stacks of cases against illegal immigrants under a Biden administration mandate, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Attorneys for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have begun to throw out tens of thousands of the 2 million backlogged cases in immigration court following a political appointee’s order not to go after illegal border crossers from before the November 2020 election.

“This is a de facto amnesty,” said an ICE federal prosecutor who spoke with the Washington Examiner on the condition of anonymity.”

The Washington Examiner obtained leaked video recordings of virtual meetings that Kerry Doyle, ICE’s principal legal adviser, held with the more than 1,200 ICE prosecutors who bring cases against illegal immigrants nationwide, in which she explained in detail who should not be targeted for deportation. Illegal immigrants identified as national security and public safety threats, or those who had crossed the border illegally after Nov. 1, 2020, would be the only cases ICE would pursue.

All others are dropped.

In other words, most criminals in the “stacks” will eventually become US citizens voting for Democrats.

The Washington Examiner says the memo leans heavily on “dismissal and durable solutions.” The amount of time spent on the case doesn’t matter at all. Doyle’s mandate took effect on April 25 –60,000 to 80,000 have amnesty.

As many as 97,000 have pardons in 2022, the ICE attorney says. We’re heading for one million by 2024.

Prosecutorial Discretion Without Discretion

Real asylum seekers could be in the US and working legally but they are included with the illegal aliens who don’t have valid excuses.

The Doyle “prosecutorial discretion” is allegedly to free up busy immigration prosecutors to focus on important cases. Yet there is “no actual discretion,” the ICE attorney said. “Do as Doyle commands or else.” Prosecutorial discretion is supposed to mean prosecutors are allowed to exercise discretion. Instead, this is “mandatory prosecutorial discretion.

They couldn’t abolish ICE so they gutted it. Now they are gutting our laws and even the concept of prosecutorial discretion.

