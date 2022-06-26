34 Dem Senators Demand “Full Force” of Law to Override SCOTUS Ruling

Thirty-four Democrats signed a letter to Joe Biden to take action on abortion, clearly to bypass the Supreme Court Dobbs ruling.

The ruling took the decision about abortion out of the hands of the Supreme Court and nine justices and put it back in the hands of the states and the people.

The letter called on the president to “take immediate action” and “use the full force of the federal government to protect access to abortion in the United States.” The letter, led by Senator Patty Murray of Washington, emphasized the urgency of the issue, citing the numerous states whose trigger laws have already made abortion illegal and the potential for other states to swiftly follow suit.

[They all allow abortion in the case of the mother’s health so that’s not exactly true.]

“We need the president and all of his cabinet secretaries immediately to have detailed plans about what they can implement so that people can have the information they need,” Ms. Murray, the chairwoman of the Senate health committee, said in an interview. “It’s frustrating because, with this decision in place, it is now imperative that women get the information they need today.”

This month, before the court’s ruling, more than 20 Senate Democrats sent Mr. Biden a letter urging him to issue an executive order that would force through abortion and reproductive “rights”.

The pressure is on to force all the Democrats to sign on to the letter.

In other words, Democrats want fiats, and the central government to force their viewpoint on the nation. These are the same Democrats who wanted to force vaccinations.

They say they are women in this clip? How do they know? Are they biologists?

Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision, House Democrats marched from the Capitol to the Supreme Court to protest abortion access. https://t.co/UFpgOCCreI pic.twitter.com/WOHYjKLyyO — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2022

THE LETTER

Democrats insist the next step is that Republicans will call for a national abortion ban. There is no evidence of that.

Dobbs Decision Biden Letter_FINAL1 by Maura on Scribd

This is the Democrat Party today. They don’t take defeats well:

Are these people okay? pic.twitter.com/BTBvR9BtZc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2022

