Biden Aide Admits They Tried to Oust Netanyahu

A former aide to the despicable Joe Biden revealed that talks were happening in the Oval Office, after the horrific Hamas terror attack and massacre on October 7, 2023, to try and oust Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu from office. The US routinely interfered in other nation’s affairs.

We knew that is what they were doing. It was obvious, but now we have confirmation.

The idea is that Biden would use his popularity in Israel to give a speech to try and trigger snap elections, which they thought would benefit Benny Gantz.

Breitbart reported that Ilan Goldenberg, a former aide to President Joe Biden, told Israel’s Channel 13 that the Biden administration tried to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the October 7, 2023, terror attack by Hamas.

Channel 13 interviewed Goldenberg, noting that while Biden administration officials had been reluctant to speak in the early days of the Trump administration for fear of retribution, they are now telling their story.

Goldenberg, who led the Biden administration’s efforts to sanction right-wing Israelis, and who later was the Jewish outreach director for Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, told Channel 13 that the Biden White House had hoped to use Biden’s temporary popularity in Israel, and Netanyahu’s post-October 7 unpopularity, to force political change in Israel, especially after Hamas broke an early hostage release deal.

Goldenberg suggested that the Biden administration was even willing to consider non-democratic means of removing Netanyahu.

“There were a lot of people who were talking about, including in the Oval Office, at times, the idea of, like, the president going out and giving a speech. … [Opposition leader] Benny Gantz was at 37 [seats] and Bibi was at like 15 [in polls], right? Like, he was very weak. Joe Biden was still incredibly popular in Israel.

…

You can end the war, get all the hostages out, get a, get a deal that includes even, you know, maybe even trying to have elements of Hamas to leave — or you keep doing what you’re doing, and Israel’s in a forever war, you know, your sons and daughters are going to keep fighting, most of the hostages are going to come home dead. … The idea would be to either force Netanyahu to come on board with that, or scramble Israeli politics, and see if you can trigger elections, or God knows what. That’s what people were saying — like, let’s just break this up ’cause it’s not going anywhere good.

The Plot Incuded Schumer and Jeffries

We wrote about it in March 2024 and before that. The Bidenistas undermined Bibi at every turn and even funded his opponent through NGOs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met privately with Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet and an opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Schumer and Jeffries wanted a leftist in charge.

Gantz went to DC to undermine Netanyahu. Speaker Johnson refused to meet with him, but McConnell did.

According to Punchbowl News, Gantz’s trip to Washington had become a mini-scandal in Israel. The former defense minister was in D.C. against Netanyahu’s wishes. Netanyahu “made it clear to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel only has one prime minister,” according to Ynet, an Israeli media outlet. The Israeli embassy wasn’t involved with Gantz’s visit.

Netanyahu’s popularity recovered as he led the war.

The bottom line is what right does the US have to overturn regimes?

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email