The US House Judiciary Committee is very concerned about a threat to free expression that is growing, not just from the EU’s regulations, but from the current Tusk government in Poland.

Chairman Jim Jordan and four other congressmen wrote to EU Commissioner for Justice and Rule of Law Michael McGrath, asking how the EU plans to respond to what they described as disturbing developments under Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Even the name of the committee is Orwellian.

The leftist Tusk government appears to be using lawfare against its political opponents in the conservative Law and Justice party. He is pressing criminal charges against party leader, Jarolslaw Kaczynski, to put him in prison.

There are concerns that Globalist Parasite Donald Tusk is using gestapo tactics and using the state security apparatus to take down his political rivals. Reports emerged last night that he had instructed the security forces to storm the Presidential Palace and arrest two… pic.twitter.com/KLRsY7ap63 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) January 10, 2024

They are allegedly grilling people in the most terrifying, abusive way. Tuskistas are trying to shut down a TV station that criticizes the Tusk administration.

The EU is doing nothing about it. They have in the past condemned the conservative party, but not this alleged totalitarian abuse. They themselves are abusing the free speech values they once held, and they want to use the markets to silence Americans like Elon Musk. This is why trade with Asia and the Middle East is necessary.

We’ve reported on the DSA and the Digital Markets Act.

Brussels is pushing ahead on the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act. It looks like the EU is building a legal environment that singles out American firms while giving Chinese competitors a pass. This is censorship and industrial sabotage. The EU frames it as “fair and open digital markets” because it needs a good excuse, one it thinks we can’t rebut.

The dangerous DSA:

The EU Digital Services Act now threatens Americans with fines for speech that would be protected under our First Amendment. They’ve already threatened a billion-dollar fine against X for “non-compliance with disinformation” standards. pic.twitter.com/rKrYrz548z — Karl Mehta (@karlmehta) April 29, 2025

What the EU does seriously impacts the world. As it is, we are inundated with State propaganda in the US. We don’t need any more.

Jordan’s committee cited documentation showing that Poland’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, through the National Research Institute, requested the removal of TikTok videos that criticized electric vehicles. The content in question was not overtly political, but the request demonstrates, in the committee’s view, a willingness to use regulatory power to suppress opinions the government dislikes.

We have to intervene in some way.

Please don't ever listen to a single thing that this chronic bullshitter says. Tusk is already undoing the judicial reform of his predecessors in order to bring back the ex-commie judges who will rule against any and all anti-migrant legislation. pic.twitter.com/8hgsMs7Wud — FbF (@FistedFoucault) February 13, 2024

