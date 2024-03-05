Biden Admin Is Trying to Overthrow Netanyahu in Favor of a Leftist

The Biden administration interfered in the Israeli elections in an attempt to help the far-left candidate win instead of Bibi Netanyahu. They are still involved as they undermine Netanyahu at every turn.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are both meeting privately Tuesday with Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet and an opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s.

Speaker Mike Johnson won’t meet with Gantz. Johnson wasn’t interested and has spoken to Netanyahu and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer since the outbreak of the war against Hamas in Gaza last year. Gantz met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday.

Israeli officials are frequent visitors to Washington and to the Capitol. In normal times, this wouldn’t be noteworthy.

According to Punchbowl News, Gantz’s trip to Washington has become a mini-scandal in Israel. The former defense minister is in D.C. against Netanyahu’s wishes. Netanyahu “made it clear to Minister Gantz that the State of Israel only has one prime minister,” according to Ynet, an Israeli media outlet. The Israeli embassy isn’t involved with Gantz’s visit.

Undermining Netanyahu

Gantz is undermining Netanyahu during a war.

We’re told that the meetings with Schumer and Jeffries will be private, and other lawmakers won’t be attending.

Gantz also met on Monday with Vice President Kamala Harris and plans to see Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during his trip. On Monday, the White House defended the decision to hold these meetings with Gantz.

“This was a request by Minister Gantz to come to the United States and have meetings,” said John Kirby, the White House national security communications adviser.

“A member of the war cabinet from Israel wants to come to the United States, wants to talk to us about the progress of that war, giving us an opportunity to talk about the importance of getting humanitarian assistance [to Palestinians] increased, an opportunity to talk about the importance of this hostage deal; we’re not gonna turn away that sort of opportunity.”

The media will falsely claim Gantz is a moderate. He is not.

That’s not what they’re doing. They’re undermining the liberal but more conservative leader of Israel in an attempt to overthrow him.

The US Is Jumping on an Opportunity to Overthrow Netanyahu

Leftist Chuck Schumer is very critical of Netanyahu and told Punchbowl Gantz would defeat Bibi 2 to 1 if the election were held today.

The House and Senate Democratic caucuses are very critical of both Netanyahu’s government and Israel’s military operation in Gaza, especially the communis caucuses..

The meetings with Gantz come as Democrats on Capitol Hill have spoken out in greater numbers against Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Hill Democrats are warming to the idea of placing conditions on U.S. military aid for Israel. And lawmakers are pressing Biden — both publicly and privately — to use his leverage over Israel to end the war.

The growing numbers of Islamic voters are a strong influence on them as they pour in across our borders or as refugees.

Even as U.S. officials take the extraordinary step of air-dropping aid into Gaza, Biden is pressing for a ceasefire-plus-hostage deal by the start of Ramadan, which is less than a week away. White House aides say Hamas won’t agree to any hostage deal.

This Administration Likes Communists

The US is undoubtedly involved in the protests. They helped Lula, a Communist, win in Brazil. They support Ukraine, which has become a dictatorship. Hillary Clinton did the same thing to. Honduras – she supported the Communists. The US administration tried to defeat Milei in Argentina in favor of the Communist candidate.

Biden wants a cease-fire for Ramadan next week. Ramadan means war. The Islamists chose to launch the Yom Kippur war or Ramadan War in 1973.

#TelAviv right now: In the largest protest since Oct. 7, thousands of Israelis back on the streets calling for the immediate ousting of #Netanyahu and his corrupt and extremist govt. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/j5qXY3dhXZ — Yonatan Touval (@Yonatan_Touval) March 2, 2024

