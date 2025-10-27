Biden Claims We’ve Entered “Dark Days” After 4 Years of His Disaster

Senile Joe Biden is back! He’s calling this the “dark days,” forgetting the dark days were the four years behind us.

He made his comments while accepting his lifetime achievement award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute. Ted Kennedy is the man who killed a woman, left her to die.

Biden described the current state of affairs as the “worst” he has seen in his many decades of “elected public life,” opining that “our very democracy is at stake in my view.”

“Friends, I can’t sugarcoat any of this. These are dark days,” Biden asserted.

Biden said that he believes the U.S. will “emerge … stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith,” urging people to “fight like hell.”

Biden set us on the path to becoming a communist nation. This is a good time to mention the thuggery Biden used to try and get Joe Manchin to vote for the Build Back Better bill. He paid thugs to threaten Manchin with death.

Watch: