Expose in Jonathan Karl’s Book: Trump Called Pence a “Wimp”

ABC News released some notes and a comment President Trump made to Pence that are in a new book. They are notes Jack Smith planned to use as evidence to prosecute President Trump. The big reveal is that Trump apparently told Pence he would be known as a “wimp.” This was during their final phone call on January 6, 2021, before Congress certified the 2020 election.

This big expose is in ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl’s new book. Jack Smith was going to use Pence’s notes as evidence.

“You’ll go down as a wimp,” Trump told Pence about his decision not to block Biden’s certification, just before the president took the stage at the “Save America” rally on the Ellipse. “If you do that, I made a big mistake 5 years ago,” Pence wrote Trump told him.

The exclusive details are reported in Karl’s upcoming book, “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America.”

Trump told Pence, “You listen to the wrong people,” according to Karl. creating a gap in the historical record of the former-and-future president’s alleged actions.

If being called a “wimp” is a threat to Pence, it only proves he’s a wimp.

Unsurprisingly, Pence Depicts Himself as Righteous

“You’re not protecting our country, you’re supposed to support + defend our country,” Pence wrote, according to Karl.

“I said we both [took] an oath to support + defend the Constitution,” Pence said, according to his notes Karl reports. “It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.”

Multiple witnesses in the White House that morning told the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 that the conversation between Pence and Trump quickly became “heated,” with Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump recalling that her father used a “different tone” from what she’d previously heard him use with Pence.

“I remember hearing the word ‘wimp,'” Nicholas Luna, Trump’s former assistant, said in a taped deposition. “Either he called him a wimp, I don’t remember if he said, ‘You are a wimp, you’ll be a wimp.’ Wimp is the word I remember.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg — Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia — told the committee in a taped deposition that he remembers Trump telling Pence he wasn’t “tough enough.”

Smith planned to use the notes to prove Trump knew what he was doing was illegal and the election was legitimate. The ultimate goal was to show he knew how serious the riot was, and he instigated it.

Oh, and Trump added an angry emoji.

You can read the story at ABC News.