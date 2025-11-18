Biden Democrats Let a Terrorist Drive a Semi Around the Country

The Biden Democrats allowed a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan into the country in 2023. He has ties to a terror group and was arrested by ICE earlier this month.

Akhor Bozorov, 31, entered the United States illegally through the southern border in 2023. He was apprehended by Border Patrol at the time of entry but was still released into the country under Biden administration policies.

He even received a work authorization in January last year despite an arrest warrant issued for him in 2022.

The warrant accused him of belonging to a terrorist organization, distributing jihad propaganda online, and recruiting for the jihad movement.

Bozorov was working as a commercial truck driver when he was arrested in Kansas on November 9th.

Thanks to Governor Josh Shapiro. he was allowed to drive around the United States in a semi.

According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release on Monday:

“Uzbekistan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bozorov in 2022 for being a member of a terrorist organization. He is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.”

Bozorov was issued a non-domiciled commercial drivers license (CDL) by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) after being arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in 2023 and released by the Biden administration in 2023.