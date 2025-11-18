Hakeem’s Rise to Power Helped Along by Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

President Trump has said that he is not afraid of the Epstein Files. Epstein was a Democrat and he is tied to Democrats. Strong evidence is emerging that it is the case. Check out below on Hakeem’s rise to power with Epstein’s help.

President Trump has resisted releasing the remainder of the files and the rollout by Bondi was abysmal.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said he just wants Republicans to get back on point and concentrate on all the successes.

He has asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the relationships of Democrats tied to Epstein and she has agreed, appointing a prosecutor from the Southern District of New York to the case. Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc. are in the Epstein Files and their ties will be investigated. President Trump sees the Epstein Files as another Democrat hoax, not the abuse of the girls, but rather their current use of it every time they look bad or Trump does something well. Notice this time it was as their pathetic shutdown hurt their image.

How Hakeem Became Brooklyn’s Barack

Jeffrey Epstein, the dead pedophile, helped give Hakeem Jeffries his big start. It wasn’t talent that Jeffries relied on. He needed more material assistance.

BREAKING – A newly revealed email shows Democrat-funding group Dynamic SRG contacting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 to promote then freshman Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, calling him “Brooklyn’s Barack,” while urging Epstein to support a major Democratic fundraising push. pic.twitter.com/LhSBjOI4yb — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 16, 2025

Democrats did nothing with the Epstein Files for four years and recently blocked release after yelling they want them released. Stacey Plaskett was coached by Jeffrey at a 2019 hearing.

BREAKING – Newly uncovered video reveals the moment House Oversight Democrat Stacey Plaskett was being coached by Epstein via text, being told what to ask, in the middle of a 2019 hearing. pic.twitter.com/j1e84oX96W — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 15, 2025

Democrats were texting with Jeffrey Epstein at this moment in the testimony by Michael Cohen with Jim Jordan asking the questions.

Hakeem’s response is typical political blather.