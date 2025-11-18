ABC News Pretends Democrat Socialism Is Mainstream, Not At All Like Cuba

ABC News Go is now trying to soft pedal Democrat Socialism. They want to mainstream what essentially is communism. It takes a few years for it to fulfill its inevitable legacy of communism, but communism it is. ABC “News” is running cover for them.

I will tell you the only difference between democrat socialism and communism. With democrat socialism, you get to vote them out, but usually only once or twice. Once they are in power, you. don’t get rid of them.

Karl Marx was a democratic socialist.

The authors Kat Filardi and Ivan Pereira headlined the article, Some Compare Democratic socialism to communism. Here’s How the Movements Differ.

They begin:

Since he gained national attention following his June primary upset victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani has received criticism from Republicans and even some moderate Democrats about his DSA ties, with President Donald Trump going as far as to label Mamdani a “communist.”

“Now let’s see how a communist does in New York. We’re going to see how that works out,” Trump told reporters earlier this month.

Experts, however, contend that the DSA’s platform is far removed from the socialism seen in the Soviet Union or Cuba, and in fact, they argue it actually aims to build off America’s Democratic principles.

“Communists want to do away with capitalism altogether. They don’t want any private enterprise. They don’t want any private means of production. And they want a whole world run by people like that,” Michael Kazin, a history professor at Georgetown University, told ABC News. “Democratic socialists are willing to have themselves voted out of power. They believe that once you have a democratic socialist society, people will like that society, but if they don’t want to keep it, then they can go back to a more capitalist society.”

They are absolutely lying. ABC News is your enemy. They want us to think Zohran Mamdani is something he isn’t, and DSA is normal. It is an extreme ideological band of fanatics.

In some ways, the DSA in New York is worse than communism. They are full-on totalitarians.

The DSA is a front for the Communist Party. Vincent Maduro of Venezuela is a Democratic Socialist.

Jerry Dunleavy wrote an article for Just the News after he participated in the DSA agenda meeting. We already summarized it, but you may want to go to Mr. Dunleavy’s article to get the full scope of what Zohran Mamdani is going to have to do to fulfill the demands made of him by the DSA. They put a lot of money and effort into his campaign and they will have tremendous sway. Mr. Mamdani has said that he’s a devoted DSA member and completely agrees with their agenda.

They hate the police, see them as unnecessary, and they don’t want prisons. The plan is to end their counter terrorism operation, even though New York City is Ground Zero for terrorism. The DSA behind Zohran plans to take over the Democrat Party and they plan to put us on a war footing with Israel.

The fanatics demand government groceries, open borders, and restriction of guns.

The radicals want to spend money at the expense of the people who already pay 40% of the taxes. Many plan to leave so Zohran has an idea on how to handle that. He will ban land sales. Any sales he doesn’t like will be rejected. This is communism.

I’ve already mentioned how he is going to restrict rents on private properties. That is also the theft of private property as are the high taxes he plans to put on the wealthy. As the wealthy leave or become poor thanks to him, he’ll go to the next source of income which would be the middle class. And then when people resist, they will be imprisoned or physically harmed. That’s how this has always inevitably worked.

Go to the Democratic Socialists of America platform and you will see it is communism.