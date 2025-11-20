Fascists Mob a NYC Synagogue, Screaming “Globalize the Intifada”

Democrat radicals’ formed a hate-filled mob outside a prominent New York City synagogue Wednesday night, chanting “Globalize the intifada” and sinisterly urging the “resistance” to “take another settler out.”

If you remember, Democrat’s mayor-elect Mamdani would not reject the phrase, “globalize the Intifada.”

It was only about 200 demonstrators outside the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, heckling and frightening Jews. The Jews were attending an event by Nefesh B’nefesh, a Zionist organization that helps Jews immigrate to Israel, according to the Times of Israel.

B’nefesh does not use settlements, which is what the radical Democrats claim they are protesting. However, they also think all of Israel is a settlement.

“It is our duty to make them think twice before holding these events,” one protest leader told the crowd.

They are the very definition of fascists.

The bongos are symbols of the communists. And you can hear them in the clip below. For those who don’t like Jews and dismiss this, you should understand we are all next. That’s why New Yorkers are starting to flee.

Why can’t these people be arrested for unlawful assembly?

A mob of antisemites is outside Park East Synagogue screaming for “Globalize the Intifada” and “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution.” The Rabbi inside, Rabbi Arthur Schneier, is 93 years old. He survived the Holocaust. He was a… pic.twitter.com/ZCccUn4EUm — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) November 20, 2025

Rabbi Poupko posted an open letter to a protester

“To the person who showed up outside Park East Synagogue last night chanting to “globalize the intifada” , and saying “death to the IDF”. I will not appeal to your moral sensibilities. I will not tell you this is a synagogue that was home to the most Holocaust survivors in New York, about the children who go through the synagogue door, about the people who find meaning and community within its sacred walls. You probably knew all that before you showed up, and you still show up.

“It probably felt good and empowering for you to stand there and shout at us. Here is what I will bring to your attention. To the Brownshirts who went from being bitterly unemployed to standing with a uniform and a group outside of Jewish stores in Berlin in the 1930s, it probably also felt very good. They went from being lonely economically and socially broken individuals, to a place of belonging and power.

“Here’s what those Brownshirts enjoyed less. Just 10 years after they stood outside of those Jewish stores in Berlin, they were freezing and starving for months outside the gates of Stalingrad. Most of them did not make it out alive. They froze or starved to death. Just 10 years after those rallies in Munich and Nuremberg, they were laying at the feet of British soldiers in the deserts of North Africa.

“Antisemitism is a sweet poison pill; it feels good at the moment and the price comes only later. This kind of chaos, hate, and incility will affect us first, but the consequences for a society that allows such hate, are disintegration the kind of which we have seen in World War II.”