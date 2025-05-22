Biden Judge Orders “Reasonable Fear” Interviews for Illegal Aliens

US District Judge Brian Murphy, a Biden judge, ruled that the Trump Administration may have violated his court order to provide illegal aliens with “meaningful” due process since they were being sent to “third-party” countries.

Some of the aliens are from Laos, Vietnam, and Cuba, so sending them to South Sudan puts them in danger, attorneys argued.

Judge Murphy ordered the Trump Administration to give “reasonable fear” interviews to the criminal aliens deported to South Sudan. The US government also has to provide interpreters and counsel to aliens during the interview. Taxpayers have to pay for this.

The Order

“Each of the six individuals must be given a reasonable fear interview in private, with the opportunity for the individual to have counsel of their choosing present during the interview, either in-person or remotely, at the individual’s choosing.

They must have taxpayer-funded counsel. Each individual must be afforded access to counsel that is commensurate with the access that they would have received had these procedures occurred within the United States prior to their deportation, including remote access where in-person access would otherwise be available.

Each individual must also be afforded the name and telephone number of class counsel, as well as access to a phone, interpreter, and technology for the confidential transfer of documents that is commensurate with the access they would receive were they in DHS custody within United States borders,” the judge wrote in his 2-page order.

Obviously, they will be told what to say and will claim “reasonabe fear.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email