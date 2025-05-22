Tommy Robinson, About to Get Out of Jail, Now Faces New Fake Crimes

Tommy Robinson, the anti-massive immigration activist, has been imprisoned for releasing a documentary the UK officials didn’t want published. He was supposed to be released early when the Crown Prosecution Service said they would charge him with two new crimes of harassment against two men.

Two or three men, Papparazzi, including Daily Mail, stalked him on holiday and doxxed him and his young children. Tommy turned the tables on them, thus the harassment charges. He took photos of them at their house. Tommy didn’t dox them or show their children.

Tommy is under death threats, and doxing his children is very dangerous.

He is also due in court next year because he won’t give his pin number to his phone so they can look for more fake crimes.

Tommy needs to flee to the US as a refugee.

EMERGENCY TOMMY ROBINSON UPDATE One day after a Tommy clears his name on the contempt of court matter, they’re actually charging Tommy with… taking photos of the paparazzi who had been stalking his children. I swear, they’re doing that. pic.twitter.com/1cH9FvzjwJ — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) May 21, 2025

