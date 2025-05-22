Fireworks! Secretary Zeldin Takes on Slush Fund Whitehouse

During the day’s hearing, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin called out Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a champion of wild spending and Green scam slush funds:
“We’re not going to waste dollars just because you insist on EPA lighting taxpayer dollars on fire. The American taxpayers, they put President Trump in office because of people like you. They have Republicans in charge of the House and Senate because of people like you, because you don’t care about 99% of this story. You don’t want me to go through the list of all the evidence of waste and abuse.”
Sen. Whitehouse is the person who demanded the prosecution of ExxonMobil and other fuel company executives for selling oil and gas. After four years of profligate spending on solar and wind, the 4% of energy derived from it is still at 4%.
Nothing exposes the hypocrisy of Congressional Dems like @SenWhitehouse more than the cold hard truth about why I terminated their Green Slush Fund Scam and how I have unapologetically implemented a ZERO tolerance policy for ANY waste and abuse. pic.twitter.com/1yQNlWLU7m
— Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) May 21, 2025
Embezzlement of tax payer money.