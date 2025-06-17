Biden Judge Orders Sec. Rubio to Keep the Fake X Gender on Passports

Far left Biden Judge Julia Kobick, who clerked with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ordered Sec. Rubio to allow an X gender on passports instead of the normal and accurate male and female.

These leftists are insane.

Defendants Marco Rubio, in his official capacity as Secretary of State, and the U.S.

Department of State (jointly, the “Agency Defendants”), as well as all officers, agents, employees, attorneys, and any other persons acting in concert with or behalf of the Agency Defendants, are ENJOINED from enforcing the Passport Policy, as that term is defined in today’s Memorandum and Order, see ECF 115, at 1-2, as to members of the PI Class. The Agency Defendants are further ENJOINED to process and issue passports to members of the PI Class consistent with the State Department’s policy as of January 19, 2025, and to permit members of the PI Class to self-select a sex designation—“M,” “F,” or “X”—that is different from the sex assigned to those individuals under the Passport Policy.

There are two genders, male and female, and we need accurate information on important identification documents.

Julia Kobick is a former elementary school teacher. She was deputy attorney general for Massachusetts. She argued before the Supreme Court claiming the 2nd Amendment didn’t apply to stun guns because they did not exist when the Amendment was written. So, why would she have the sense to realize that there are two genders and we need accuracy on a passport?

I bet she can’t define what a woman is.

