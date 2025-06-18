Still Waiting for Iran’s Promised “Surprise” of the Centuries, Israel Had a Few

Last Night: Nothing out of the ordinary took place except missiles fired back-and-forth with Israel achieving successes, despite the Ayatollah’s promised “surprise” that the world will remember for centuries. Israel hit their weapons manufacturing and Tabriz while hackers took $48 billion of IRGC’s funds.

The IRGC claimed last night’s attack on Israel would be “unprecedented” and that they’d achieve total air dominance. Israel said they intercepted every missile last night.

Iran downed a drone.

Israel army says they struck Iran centrifuge production, hitting weapons manufacturing sites. They also said they hit the Tabriz missile base again, causing serious damage.

Israeli Hackers Hit the IRGC’s Bank

Hackers tied to Israel hit the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s bank.

A group of Israeli-linked hackers has claimed responsibility for a major cyberattack on one of Iran’s banks – Bank Sepah – which caused widespread disruption to the country’s financial services.

Bank Sepah is one of the Islamic Republic’s most prominent financial institutions, with longstanding ties to the IRGC and the Iranian Army. Indeed, the IRGC has been an indirect shareholder in the bank since 2019 through its charitable trust, the IRGC Cooperative Foundation, according to IranWire.

But hacktivist collective Predatory Sparrow confirmed that it had managed to infiltrate the bank’s computer system and “destroy all the data” it held.

The hacker group known as “Gonjeshke Darande,” or “predatory sparrow,” announced on Wednesday that it stole $48 million in cryptocurrency used by Iran to fund terror, and will release more crucial internal information.

Ayatollah Threatens the US

The Ayatollah sent a message this morning in a speech. “The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him.

“They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats.

Khamenei warns the US of “irreparable damage” if it intervenes.

“This nation will never surrender to imposition from anyone,” Khamenei said in a speech read on state television. “America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage.”

Lindsey Graham wants another endless war. There are never enough wars for him. We need to put him on the frontlines.

JUST IN: Lindsay Graham just called for REGIME CHANGE in Iran, saying it’s time for Trump to go “ALL IN” for Israel NO. THIS IS NOT OUR WAR. Graham desperately wants another Iraq. IGNORE HIM, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/KHFOm7GMXz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

Iran Isn’t Popular in the Region

Many Arab states want Israel to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons. Reportedly, at least 60% of the Iranian people do not support the Ayatollah.

Saudi Arabia has spoken out publicly.

“But I’ve seen that you called Ayatollah Khamenei the new Hitler of the Middle East?”

Crown Prince Salman bin Laden: “Absolutely.”

President Trump wants to destroy the Mullah’s nuclear weapons and do it solely from the air. No American will set foot on Iranian soil.

Iran is a national security threat, not only a threat to Israel. However, it would be naïve to think the US can join the war and not have to worry about Iranian sleeper cells, attacks on our military, and finally, other nations joining Iran. There is cause for concern. The US is also in dire financial straits thanks to spending on worthless pie-in-the-sky initiatives.

We can all agree that Iran is a terrorist nation under the Ayatollah, but we can’t agree that another Iraq is a good idea. Can’t we just sell a B52 and bunker busters to Israel? Surely they have Israelis who can fly B52s.

