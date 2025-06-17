Streaming Outpaces Broadcast and Cable TV Combined

Streaming has outpaced the combined share of broadcast and cable TV viewing for the first time ever, according to a new Nielsen report.

Nielsen reports that streaming is winning because it has free ad-supported channels, YouTube has risen, and legacy media has shifted to streaming customers.

In May, YouTube represented 12.5% of all television viewing, the highest share of any streamer to date and its fourth consecutive monthly share increase.

Streaming represented 44.8% of total TV viewership in May, its largest share to date, while the combination of broadcast, with 20.1%, and cable, with 24.1%, represented 44.2% of TV viewing, according to Nielsen’s The Gauge monthly report.

Streaming skyrocketed 71% in four years.

MSNBC and CNN are about to be ditched by their respective parent companies because nobody watches them anymore. However, broadcast TV and Cable are on their way out.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email