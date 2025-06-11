Biden Judge Rules Trump Can’t Detain/Deport Radical Khalil

Federal judge Michael Farbiarz presiding over Mahmoud Khalil’s case ruled that the Trump administration cannot deport or detain the Columbia University Hamas sympathizer based on a determination by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Biden-appointed judge’s order will not take effect until Friday, allowing the government time to appeal.

Rubio has cited a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 to justify Khalil’s removal from the U.S., saying that he poses a national security risk.

Khalil was pretending to be a peacekeeper and managed to constantly appear at Columbia University’s disruptive, often abusive, protests. He was caught handing out Hamas propaganda and led a takeover of Barnard’s Library.

Marco Rubio took his visa away, which is his prerogative because he’s a troublemaker.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security has alleged that Khalil has acted to “glorify and support terrorists.”

Khalil denies it all.

