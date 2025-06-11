The Number of ‘Protests’ [Riots] Planned for Saturday Are Terrifying

The NGOs and non-profits are marshaling the forces for ‘protests’ throughout the country. We have far-left No Kings rallies that will hit Saturday on Flag Day, which is also the 250th anniversary of the US Army and Trump’s birthday.

They are well-planned, highly organized, and not grassroots in any way. When you look at the scope of the so-called protests, you can see how dangerous this is. In fact, the LA riots now have the Democrat armies of illegal aliens and communists throwing Molotov Cocktails and cinderblocks at law enforcement.

You can’t look at these mobs of radicals throughout the country and think for a minute that they won’t riot.

Look at this, it’s terrifying:

In preparation for the weekend, I have added all of the planned protests I could find to my maps. All of the yellow diamonds depict planned Mass Demonstration sites, most of which are organized as part of the “No Kings” protest movement funded by the billionaire Walmart heiress,… pic.twitter.com/1zk6xYvopw — S2 Underground (@s2_underground) June 11, 2025

This is far more extensive and dangerous than the 2020 riots. They might want to start a Civil War, or in the least, they don’t care if they do. Their goal is to destroy the sovereignty of the United States, and this won’t stop unless we have enough force to stop it.

We need a bigger army. In fact, we need the army. We can’t do much with only 20,000 ICE agents. ICE has enough of a force to arrest 43,000 criminals a year. We have at least 20 million new illegal aliens and probably another 30 million before Biden.

President Trump was correct in bringing in the Marines, but we need a lot more than 700.

Governor Abbott is deploying the National Guard to San Antonio ahead of the protest/riot.

Entitled Mexicans want the Southwest back, and a Mexican senator said they will take it back.

Tulsi Gabbard is warning of a nuclear holocaust as Netanyahu in Israel and Zelensky in Ukraine and RINOS and Democrats in DC call for full-scale war.

People want President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act. Currently, we’re playing Whack-a-Mole.

Tell me why the Insurrection Act hasn’t been invoked? They are now taking down the barriers in NYC and getting into direct and violent confrontations. It’s spreading.

pic.twitter.com/PgD06gBNFp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

Here is more evidence that Joe Biden didn’t make the decision to open the borders and fight for sanctuary cities. President Autopen did it.

2007. Biden is asked if he were President, would he allow sanctuary cities to exist. His answer was NO. He said that sanctuary cities turn into dumps and the only reason they exist is because the Federal government doesn’t enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/ACfuhKHFqs — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 10, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email