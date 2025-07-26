French Prosecutor Probes X as a Criminal Organization

French prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into X. It is over a few allegations that the Musk company manipulated its algorithms for the purposes of “foreign interference.”

Why isn’t this anywhere on legacy media? I think we know why. They want X gone to consolidate their power in perpetuity.

A French prosecutor suggested that X is an “organized crime group.”

The French prosecutor’s ruling on X is part of a broader investigation. It was prompted by complaints from a lawmaker and an unnamed senior civil servant, Magistrate Laure Beccuau said, according to Politico EU.

The US State Department has condemned the investigation, emphasizing the importance of free speech and defending against foreign censorship. X has denied the allegations, asserting that the investigation is politically motivated and distorts French law to serve a political agenda.

The French are using their regulatory powers and lawfare to take freedom away from their citizens.

Taking Away Freedom

The European Commission has separately been investigating the Musk-owned platform for almost two years now, on suspicion of breaching its landmark platforms regulation, the Digital Services Act.

The spread of misinformation is part of that probe, but the Commission added X’s algorithms to the probe in January after Musk hosted and streamed an interview with far-right German party leader Alice Weidel.

They are terrified that people on the right will take the far-left’s power away.

While the prosecutor didn’t rule X is an organized crime group, he strongly suggested it, categorizing it as such. It seems likely he will come to that conclusion. I don’t believe they are afraid anyone on the right will become Hitler. They are the totalitarians and far more likely to become Hitlerian.