Biden Responds to Trump’s Probe of His Mental Capacity & President Autopen

President Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi via memo to investigate Joe Biden’s competence while serving as US President and not signing official documents. Joe Biden responded and said it’s “nothing more than a distraction.”

The inquiry also alleges Biden’s top aides masked his “cognitive decline:”

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement.

“This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.”

The memo said the investigation must look into “any activity” to “purposefully shield” the public from information about Biden’s physical and mental health, documents that were signed by autopen, and those who directed the use of it.

Some think Pocahontas was President Autopen at times.

David Sacks said Elizabeth Pocahontas Warren controlled the Autopen.

If true, this makes more sense.


Mr Potato Head
Mr Potato Head
20 seconds ago

“-Biden said in a statement”
correction:
“-Jill Biden said in a statement”

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
7 minutes ago

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement.” If this is true and Biden was lucid enough to differentiate his ass from a hole in the ground, then he should be arrested and tried for treason.Come on Trump, you said you would drain the swamp.

