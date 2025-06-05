Proven: DoJ, FBI, DC Attorney Colluded to Target & Imprison Peter Navarro

Sen. Grassley released emails showing the collusion between the Biden/Autopen DOJ, DC US Attorney Matthew Graves, and the DC FBI as they pursued the arrest of Peter Navarro in 2022.

Systemic Abuse of Power

Without fanfare, the DoJ dropped the lawsuit against Peter Navarro. They raided him for a non-government email and allegedly “missing Trump records. Without explanation, the Biden DoJ tossed the case. Documents were destroyed.

Grassley’s new information shows FBI agents gloating over Navarro’s 2022 indictment. It was a political witch hunt and had nothing to do with the rule of law, which Democrats are above.

Navarro was already terrorized, shackled, humiliated, and imprisoned for four months for contempt of Congress, the first White House aide ever jailed for a misdemeanor snub. The government agencies were weaponized and no one was held to account.

They Target, Attack, the Walk Away with a shrug to attack another day.

Watch:

Senate Judiciary Chair @ChuckGrassley makes public internal emails from anti-Trump FBI agents “planning and celebrating” the lawless indictment of President Trump’s senior advisor Peter Navarro pic.twitter.com/9JcnHvIftL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 1, 2025

Grassley is now asking Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for all communications “between or among all DOJ and FBI personnel related to the contempt of Congress cases.”

While the media now fixates on Ed Martin, they were gloves off when it came to his predecessor, Matthew Graves. (He is noted in these emails by “USAO-DC.”) In his first act in office, Graves, appointed by Biden, indicted Steve Bannon on contempt for refusing to cooperate with… pic.twitter.com/QUX7fC6ag3 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 1, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email