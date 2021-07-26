Biden was looking for mom mom today

















Biden was marking the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was appropriate given that he is disabled, when he couldn’t remember a congressman’s name and distracted everyone by looking for mom.

Where’s Mom? Mom?

BIDEN: Where's mom? Mom? Is she here? … Mom, you can't stand up if you're home. [Applause] pic.twitter.com/cndXtWCyRP — August Takala (@AugustTakala) July 26, 2021

How dare Democrats stick Americans with an obviously mentally impaired president. Just think, he’s in control of our nukes, and all our enemies know his mental condition.

It’s disgusting that his wife and the Democrat cabal, including corporations, saddled us with him and a second-in-command who is also inept.

Y’all think Joe Biden is joking? pic.twitter.com/qY8PNAOrRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2021

