4th graders told not to tell their parents about the [Marxist] equity-CRT survey

Haylee Yasgar, a fourth grade student in a Minnesota school was told to fill out an “equity survey,” equity now being a Marxist term. The teacher told the students not to tell their parents.

Hayley said that it made her “very nervous and uncomfortable.”

That’s very Hitlerian. It’s exactly what went on in Hitler’s Germany.

“My teacher said that I could not skip any questions even when I didn’t understand them,” Yasgar said during a school board meeting last week. “One question asked us what gender we identify with. I was very confused along with a lot of other classmates.”

She said students were told they could not “repeat any of the questions to our parents.”

“Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable like I was doing something wrong,” she told the school board.

The school board hasn’t responded yet insofar as we know.

Video uploaded by Alpha News:

