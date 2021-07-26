4th graders told not to tell their parents about the [Marxist] equity-CRT survey

“One question asked us what gender we identify with,” revealed a student who was in fourth grade at the time. “I was very confused along with a lot of other classmates.”
Haylee Yasgar, a fourth grade student in a Minnesota school was told to fill out an “equity survey,” equity now being a Marxist term. The teacher told the students not to tell their parents.
Hayley said that it made her “very nervous and uncomfortable.”
That’s very Hitlerian. It’s exactly what went on in Hitler’s Germany.
A teacher told the students they couldn’t ask their parents for help, according to Haylee Yasgar, a fourth-grader at the time.
“My teacher said that I could not skip any questions even when I didn’t understand them,” Yasgar said during a school board meeting last week. “One question asked us what gender we identify with. I was very confused along with a lot of other classmates.”
She said students were told they could not “repeat any of the questions to our parents.”
“Being asked to hide this from my mom made me very uncomfortable like I was doing something wrong,” she told the school board.
The school board hasn’t responded yet insofar as we know.
Video uploaded by Alpha News:
That is when (4th-5th grade) they started in with the all racism all the time and this was back in the 1980’s.
Some fellow students were in tears over documentaries about slavery.
I remember thinking why are they focusing on this so much when it is just opening up old wounds.
Thankfully parents schooled me properly during the nightly so what did you do at school today ‘splainin session.
When a Teacher tells a Student not to tell their parents, it should be grounds for immediate firing regardless of tenure.
God Bless this brave young lady. The school board is a part of this indoctrination. They all need to be fired along with the teacher(s) and principal(s) who are administering this, whether they do it under protest or not. And the Minnesota State Board of Education needs to be held accountable because I will bet they’re in on it too, probably designed the questionnaire and the rules for keeping it from parents.
I, and I’m sure others, would be more than interested in any follow up stories.