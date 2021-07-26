Psaki says Americans can’t travel, but you know who can?

















Biden’s handlers will not lift travel restrictions on Americans. There will always be an excuse. For now, it’s Delta variants and soon it will be Lambda. What happens after Omega? There will be others.

Americans are not allowed to travel, but look who is traveling in the photo. And many have COV but they are free to travel the country.

Americans are second-class citizens to the entire world under Democrat leadership.

Psaki says you may not travel, Americans!

JUST IN: White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki says US will “maintain existing travel restrictions” due to Delta variant pic.twitter.com/WEqPbZFSBN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 26, 2021

