Biden’s Choice for FCC Commish Is an In-Your-Face Insult to the Right

Gigi Sohn is a brilliant, far-far-left progressive activist, in line with the ideology of communist Bernie Sanders, who hates Fox and wants to pull their license, claiming it’s “state-sponsored propaganda”. She wants conservatives silenced, and to weaken free speech. She’s an in-your-face insult to the Right.

Sohn has falsely claimed there is no censorship of conservative voices by Big Tech.

Charlie Gasparino said she has conflicts of interest and there’s a massive trail proving it.

Sohn is going to have a second hearing next week to include questions of her involvement in Locast. The company stole broadcast signals and put them into the Internet, allowing people to see the shows for free. When the company was found out, the company, with her as a board member negotiated a sweetheart deal with the people who knew she was going to regulate them.

As a result of this revelation, Rep. Wicker asked and received a delay in a vote on her nomination.

Sohn is scheduled for a confirmation hearing February 9.

“Sohn is a deeply divisive pick with a track record of hard-left advocacy,” a former FCC official told Fox News in November.

“Her public animus towards mainstream conservative outlets renders her unfit to serve as a regulator over the communications industry,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid professional repercussions.

Sohn has called on the FCC to “look at whether” Sinclair Broadcast, which is known as a conservative-leaning company, “is qualified to be a broadcast licensee at all.” She ridiculed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh as an “angry white man” during his confirmation hearings.

She has donated roughly $30,000 to Democrats over the last two decades, including $6,675 to Obama for America and Obama Victory Fund, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records . She also donated almost $5,000 to President Biden’s 2020 campaign and $1,861 to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Tucker Carlson & @CGasparino Discuss Biden’s FCC Nominee Gigi Sohn’s Hostility To Free Speech Tucker: “The amazing thing here is that Chris Ruddy who claims to be conservative & runs Newsmax, guy who gave a million dollars to the Clinton Foundation, is supporting her nomination” pic.twitter.com/PflM6s23qR — The Columbia Bugle 🏁 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 2, 2022

