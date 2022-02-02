NYC Police Are Being Set Up! Praised If They Don’t Fire Back

During an attempted robbery, the sixth New York City police officer was shot in the shoulder on Tuesday night while off-duty. Two men walked up to the rookie cop’s vehicle while he was stopped at a light and tapped at his window with a gun.

After he got out of the car, the men fired several shots and one hit him in the shoulder. The officer returned fire but did not hit anyone. The men ran off as uniformed officers who heard the gunfire rushed to the scene, where they rendered aid and radioed a description of the suspects.

Three blocks away, uniformed Public Safety Team officers saw two men who fit the description, but as the officers got out of their car to stop the men, the suspects fired a shot at the officers, hitting the rear bumper of their unmarked car.

Not Firing Back Made the Police Chief Happy

“The officers exercised great restraint and did not return fire, and I want to emphasize that. These officers are being fired at and did not shoot back. Instead, they chased the suspects on foot and apprehended the two of them a short distance away without further incident, where a firearm was also recovered,” NYPD Chief Kenneth Corey said at the news conference.

WHAAAT? The Chief is praising cops for getting shot at and not firing back? Is that the new standard?

The police are being set up.

Mayor Eric Adams won’t be any different from the last mayor. He likes the camera, makes speeches, and says shooting the police is “unacceptable”. The new undercover police unit that he promised are going to walk around in distinctive uniforms. That’s not undercover. He’s useless so far.

Thank Democrats for the demonization and defunding of the police that often leads to these shootings. There is no greater punishment for shooting an officer, so they don’t care.

And where is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the police are trying to protect her voters? Her voters are the ones getting killed.

AOC wants to defund the police and has not said a word about the shooting of police nor did she show up to honor the two officers murdered last week. Apparently, as she buries herself in her luxury high-rise, AOC can remain oblivious to it all.