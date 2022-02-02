Illinois’s Debating a Bill to Forcibly Quarantine People

Villa Park State Rep. Deb Conroy – a Democrat – concocted a bill to “isolate or quarantine persons who are unable or unwilling to receive vaccines, medications, or other treatments.”

Ironically, HB 4640 is called the ‘Work Will Set You Free’ bill. It is scheduled to be heard in the Illinois House Human Services Committee today at 9:00 AM.

HB 4640 allows the government to quarantine persons exposed to an infectious disease, allegedly for Public Health Department observation. It would require a contained atmosphere with Department guards.

The bill says:

To prevent the spread of a dangerously contagious or infectious disease, the [Public Health] Department may, pursuant to the provisions of subsection (c) of this Section, isolate or quarantine persons whose refusal to undergo observation and monitoring results in uncertainty regarding whether he or she has been exposed to or is infected with a dangerously contagious or infectious disease or otherwise poses a danger to the public’s health.

HB 4640 would also set up a state network data collection system for persons that have received mandated vaccines, medications, or otherwise.

So, Illinois will segregate and punish the unvaxxed if you don’t or can’t do as the government unelected bureaucrats say. It seems to me we saw this system already in 1933 Germany and it didn’t work.

The vaccine isn’t a vaccine in any case. It’s a therapeutic and the government is forcing people to inject it.

Related