Biden’s Cover Up of His Shady Dealings Exposed in New Docs

When Biden visited Ukraine in 2015, he threatened to withhold a billion dollars promised to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin. Shokin was the general prosecutor who investigating the company that hired Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sit on their board.

Today, CIA Director John Ratcliffe shared “intelligence regarding Ukraine after determining it is in the public interest.” It is an 8-page redacted document from December 2015. Biden’s now infamous visit was on December 7-8 of that year.

Ukrainian officials in then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s administration “expressed bewilderment and disappointment” at Biden’s visit to Kiev.

“After the visit, these officials assessed that the Vice President of the United States has come to Kiev almost exclusively to give a generic public speech and has no intention of discussing substantive matters with Poroshenko or other officials within the Ukrainian government,” the document reads.

It goes on to say that ahead of the visit, Ukrainian officials “expected the U.S. Vice President to discuss personnel matters with Poroshenko” while he was on the ground and “had assumed that the U.S. Vice President would advocate in support or against specific officials within the Ukrainian government.”

After the visit, “officials within the Poroshenko administration privately mused as the U.S. media scrutiny of the alleged ties of the U.S. Vice President’s family to corrupt business practices in Ukraine.”

The officials said this was “evidence of a double-standard,” as Biden spoke out against corruption in Ukraine but was accused of being guilty of similar practices himself.

Don’t Share It

Then-Vice President Biden asked in an email that an intelligence report on foreign concerns about his family’s ties to “corrupt” business dealings in Ukraine “not be disseminated.”

Biden in 2015 told the CIA he would “strongly prefer” an intelligence report documenting Ukrainian officials’ concerns with his family’s ties to “corrupt” business deals in the country “not be disseminated” — and so it wasn’t, according to a newly declassified email and records made public by the agency.

And so it was.