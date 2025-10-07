China Ties to Zohran, Kirk’s Murder, Riots?

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said that Neville Roy Singham, who is behind some of the funding to communist Zohran Mamdani, made his billions from China. He is also possibly tied to the funding of Salt Lake City Armed Queers. That group calls themselves “terrorists.” They had ties to China via Singham, and they have ties to Cuba.

The group is under investigation for possible involvement in the murder of Charlie Kirk. That is not the only left-wing group tied to foreign sources that is under investigation.

China might be behind a group under FBI investigation for ties to assassin Tyler Robinson’s Discord activity. Robinson appears to have discussed his plans to assassinate Charlie Kirk with the group.

Perhaps the organization’s guilt was in the role of influencer, or having foreknowledge, or having fomented it.

The Story

There have been a lot of questions as to whether there was foreign government involvement in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the theories are being investigated.

Rep. Luna told podcast host Danny Jones that back during the LA ICE riots, a lot of people were “all of a sudden asking where these big, violent riots were coming from? Who’s funding these organizations? We found out that there was a foreign funding tied to an individual by the name of Neville Singham, who’s a multi billionaire. And he made his billions by working with the Communist Chinese government.”

Singham is violating FARA

“He is not a registered agent, a foreign agent, which is a FARA violation,” Luna said. “So he’s taking these millions, funneling it into organizations like the Party of Socialism and Liberation, who then in turn create these very radicalized movements. But they’re not even American in theory, or funded by American people. They’re actually funded by foreign governments.”

Singham has ties to funds for Zohran and to the Armed Queers Salt Lake City. The latter is under investigation for ties to Charlie Kirk’s assassination. They erased their site immediately after the Kirk assassination.

“So I do think that there’s a foreign funding tie [in the Kirk assassination]. But the question is, which government, and I think it’s tied to the Chinese.

The Armed Queers Salt Lake City “had ties to groups in Cuba and they are actually calling themselves terrorists,” she said. “But not just that. They also have ties to the United Nations. So there’s this aspect of a very pro-globalist and a pro-Marxist movement to really sow discord and divide in this country. And that’s why I recently posted on my social medias, like, check out the bot farms that actually exist. And when you see all this shit talking on Twitter, make sure you’re not arguing with the bot, because that’s not like a fake thing. It happens. And so we have to realize that social media is being used to kind of stoke this divide.”

She assured the host that the administration won’t rest until they find all the guilty parties, whoever they might be.

The foreign funding tie to Kirk’s killer.

Rep. Luna noted that there is “a foreign funding tie there for Tyler Robinson to say that Charlie was, you know, hateful, and that he just wanted to eliminate his hatefulness.

“Where does that come from? Right? Like, if you actually listen to the things that Charlie was saying and you don’t clip it you can realize it was a very logical conversation that he was trying to have if you don’t agree with it still not a reason to kill to murder.”

Watch:

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says the assassination of Charlie Kirk may be connected to foreign government funding, pointing to China rather than Israel. She says a “Salt Lake City queer group” and other left-wing extremists are funded by China and under investigation for… pic.twitter.com/OHrfGvJM3p — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 6, 2025

Are Republicans going to follow the money trail?

Follow the money trail. pic.twitter.com/ZbyRgvh3fO — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 7, 2025

Actually, much of the legwork was done by people like Data Republican.