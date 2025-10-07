The Hellscape We Avoided: Jack Smith Spied to Bring Conspiracy Charges

In August 2024, special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment in his case indicting former President Trump for his actions seeking to subvert the 2020 election, retaining the same charges but striking some elements of the case to fit better with the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling. He was determined to get Trump, and use semantics to do it.

Since then, we have found out that Smith illegally spied on several US Senators.

Julie Kelly isn’t a lawyer, but she has sat in the courtroom on these J6 cases, and has great instincts. She writes:

The disclosure that Jack Smith spied on a member of Congress and 7 [to 9] U.S. senators is part of a bigger picture: Had Trump not won the election, Smith was going to bring a superseding indictment against the president for seditious conspiracy (something I said for years) and implicate GOP lawmakers, White House aides, and campaign associates. Imagine what would be happening under that lawless, vicious, unaccountable thug had Kamala Harris won. Only part of the hellscape we avoided with Trump’s victory.

It’s clear Smith had no problem writing creative superseding indictments and was looking for conspirators among several innocent Senators. The most logical reason to do it was to bring more serious conspiracy charges that could have them turning on each other and sending people to prison for decades, most notably, President Trump.

Former special counsel Jack Smith allegedly monitored the phone calls and personal messages of multiple Republican members of Congress during his probe of President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News reported.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee were among those whose phones were tapped by the FBI, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told affected members of Congress after an oversight request by Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa, according to Fox News.

The spying, conducted as part of the Arctic Frost probe, allegedly involved calls discussing plans to contest the certification of the electoral votes, Fox News reported.

Chuck Grassley wrote on X:

“This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into ‘election conspiracy’ Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a Monday afternoon tweet as he shared the FBI record that had been provided to him by current FBI Director Kash Patel: “BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE.”

The media is calling it “snooping” or “monitoring,” not spying, and they are ignoring the fact that it appears to be an illegal witch hunt of a Lavrentiy Beria magnitude: show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.

The National Legal and Policy Center writes:

Newly released documents reveal that former Special Counsel Jack Smith authorized the FBI to surveil the private phone communications of nearly a dozen Republican senators during his hyper-partisan January 6 investigation. This is a blatant abuse of power that underscores the relentless lawfare campaign waged by Biden-era legal activists against Donald Trump and his allies.

“Jack Smith was not only unconstitutionally appointed as we argued, he engaged in unlawful surveillance of GOP senators that should be subject to possible prosecution,” said NLPC counsel Paul Kamenar.

Escaping a Hellscape is putting it mildly. We are no longer fighting Democrats. They are not Democrats. They are revolutionary leftists who have no regard for truth and justice. Smith needs to be arrested, but others are involved. They too must answer for this or it will happen again.