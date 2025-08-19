Biden’s DoJ Warned Him About the Illegality of President Autopen

The Oversight Project exposed the Autopen scandal which showed that Joe Biden did not personally sign thousands of pardons. They were signed by a machine, not operated by Biden, and apparently often not approved by him. It is now revealed that Biden’s own DoJ warned the pardons might be illegal.

President Autopen was not Joe Biden, which might make the pardons illegal. Biden officials such as Neera Tanden, Jeff Zeints, Stephanie Feldman and others were President Autopen at times.

Mr. Biden, they believe, was not involved in deciding who would receive a pardon and the list was compiled by White House staff influenced by far-left advocacy organizations.

Biden did not approve each name for the pardons. He did not sign off on a revised list. The worst is that Biden’s DOJ warned that the last-minute autopen pardons of cop killers and child murderers was legally flawed.

According to The Washington Times:

A top Justice Department official warned the Biden administration that thousands of last-minute pardons signed by autopen were legally flawed and went against President Biden’s intentions by granting clemency to violent offenders who killed children and police officers.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer criticized “highly problematic” language used in a single warrant, signed by the autopen, that pardoned hundreds of criminals in the final days of the Biden administration, according to a Jan. 18 email reviewed by The Washington Times.

Mr. Weinsheimer, writing to top Biden administration attorneys two days before Mr. Biden left office, said the wording of the pardoned offenses was too vague and could render the commutations ineffective. The lack of specificity could also result in commutations “in circumstances, including for crimes of violence, that was not intended,” he said.

He also noted that the Justice Department was blocked from playing any role in vetting the candidates for clemency. He said the White House granted some pardons despite “voluminous objections” from the victims’ families.

The Justice Department released the Weinsheimer email to the legal watchdog group Oversight Project amid the Trump administration’s investigation of the Biden White House’s heavy use of the autopen. It shows for the first time that top career lawyers at the Justice Department objected to the volume and scope of the last-minute pardons and questioned their legality.

The mechanical signature was used to sign off on three warrants granting clemency to thousands of criminals on behalf of Mr. Biden, 82, who issued more pardons than any other president.

New emails released by Ed Martin exposed the DoJ warning. The pardons need to be rescinded immediately. Many of these people are very dangerous.