Hungary’s Bankrupting Stand Against Globalist Migration

Hungary’s Stop Soros Act criminalizes and illegal entrance to the country assistance to illegal migrants, including aid, food, and legal support. It passed in 2021, but the EU declared it illegal. The EU now fines Hungary dai;y.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the purpose of migration is to change society. He explained that it is demographic transformation through massive immigration.

Orban and President Trump warned the EU to get their act together or they will not have Europe any longer. He told Europe to stop this horrible migration.

Orban said there are two factions in the EU for the past 150 years. One wants to keep the traditional, Christian society. The other, the left, wants a new society they create. These two big powers are competing, Orban says.

The immigrants will never vote for the right and their numbers are growing, and growing. Many are not interested in contributing or respecting the society. They want to live off the State.

Europe’s overly generous welfare system is a lure.

Terrorism and crime are increasing while Europe’s leaders are only slowly addressing it. The people are feeling more and more like aliens in their own society.

The immigrants will take over cities and they are spiritually stronger than those they would replace. Native children are bring taught to forget who they are. Funds for the citizen’s schools, hospitals, children are being diverted to illegal migrants. They call it humanitarian aid.

Fighting this insanity costs Orban one million Euros a day as punishment.

He said reform will not help, only rebellion, which is what he is now doing.

Four years ago, Budapest, in addition to trying to Stop Soros, updated child protection regulations to ban the promotion of LGBTQ topics in media, advertising, and educational materials accessible to minors. The move sparked outrage in Brussels, which launched legal action against Budapest, referred the case to the European Court of Justice, and froze billions in EU funds intended for Hungary over what it claimed were violations of fundamental human rights.