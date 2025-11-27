The Explosive Story Behind the Afghan National Who Shot Two Guardsmen

The Washington D.C. attack on two US Army National Guardsmen is far more explosive than we imagined.

Initially we were told that the suspect of the national guardsmen shooting was an Afghan national. We then heard he was here illegally having overstayed a visa. He came in during the Democrat welcoming. In 2021, was given a visa, and then didn’t leave. That isn’t accurate.

The truth is far more alarming.

He isn’t just an Afghan migrant. Multiple outlets are now reporting he was a highly trained veteran of Afghanistan’s elite commando corps. He fought alongside U.S. special forces in Kandahar for over a decade.

Several reports claim that he was part of the CIA-backed Kandahar strike force, which was a covert military unit described as one of the most lethal and secretive forces of the Afghan war.

Public reporting says this unit carried out night raids, counter terror missions, targeted operations on Taliban and al Qaida, and intelligence driven strikes outside the Afghan chain of command.

Fox News and other outlets report confirmation from the US government that Lakanwal had worked with multiple US agencies during the war.

Former CIA director John Ratcliffe confirmed publicly, “Lakanwal worked with the US government, including the CIA. …he should never have been brought into the United states.”

NEW: Alleged National Guard shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal worked with the CIA while serving as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, before being brought to the United States in 2021 by the Biden administration pic.twitter.com/tVpMYER6Wu — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 27, 2025

He is not here illegally and received asylum along with his wife and five sons. His relatives had not heard from him in months.

During the attack at 2:15 PM ambushing two W.Virginia National Guardsmen near the White House he screamed the Islamic war cry. “Allahu Akbar.”

In Google trends you can find a new data point visible publicly that shows a spike in searches for his name in the D.C. region hours before the attack. That raises serious questions and we should all be asking them. Bondi, Patel and Ratcliffe must get us answers. Why the searches? Did someone(s) know what he planned to do?

BREAKING THREAD: The DC Guardsmen shooting isn’t adding up. Shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal—CIA-backed Kandahar Strike Force vet (per leaked ID and Ratcliffe in a Fox News Interview confirmed Lakanwal’s “ties to the CIA as part of a partner force in Kandahar” based on… pic.twitter.com/2bXrBgyuSM — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) November 27, 2025

This man was tied to a covert CIA opertion that killed people. Then he ended up shooting American soldiers outside the White House as Democrats are calling for insurrection. We need the answers to a lot of questions because he is not a simple Afghan national.

One of the lawmakers who helped create the insurrection video is a former CIA analyst who called Trump an existential threat to democracy, and claimed the National Guard are in cities to kill Americans.

Many of them aren’t even armed. They had better be now.