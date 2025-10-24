CBS Sacramento Worries About Sikh Drivers’ Safety

According to this report, Sikh drivers make up half of all drivers on the West coast. They are apparently fearful after two Sikh drivers killed Americans with their reckless driving. One was high on drugs and neither could speak English. One definitely couldn’t read traffic signs.

Spoiler: The Victims Aren’t the People Who Were Killed

CBS Sacramento told the story from the Sikhs perspective and it sounds like the Sikhs are possibly fearful because they are here illegally and don’t speak English. They probably have a pipeline set up from India to California.

Somehow the guilty parties are now the victims.

The end was the clincher when the Sikh truck company association CEO said there is room for improvement in the CDL test, especially in the English language area. Now, he’s offering English language instruction.

The CDL test is given in different languages!!! But they can’t read the US road signs!

The media in far-left Sacramento is worried about the safety of the Sikh drivers protected by a 25,000 pound truck. It’s remarkable. How did these people get so stupid?

Why are they driving anywhere in this country if they are here illegally, and can’t read the road signs, but the test is the problem?

I can’t believe this is real but it is. CBS Sacramento did a segment last night on the growing threat to Sikh truck drivers. “The roadway risk for Sikh truck drivers is growing.” Even the ending is comedy. They can’t read English street signs and that could be a problem. You… pic.twitter.com/9K7zEBJpyZ — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 24, 2025

After the two crashes, the Sikh drivers are fine.

BREAKING: ANOTHER CALIFORNIA LICENSED ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUCK DRIVER KILLS THREE!

The Identity Of 21-Year-Old Semi-Truck Driver Who Killed Three People In Fiery Southern California Crash Released, An Illegal Alien From India Named Jashanpreet Singh.

Illegal Alien Crime Is Real! pic.twitter.com/xs9jHeuQ43 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) October 23, 2025