Biden’s safe passage agreement: ‘but, muh, safe passage’

















The safe passage that Joe Biden promised Americans and allies in Afghanistan does not even extend 200 yards.

Biden admitted during his presser yesterday that the United States of America has to rely on the Taliban for safe passage of Americans and people who helped us. Obviously, that’s a deal he made with them and it’s a deal to make fools of us. Biden and his handlers are so weak.

Watch:

So how is that working out?

The safe passage that Joe Biden said the Taliban has provided doesn’t extend even 200 yards. Chinooks have to pick evacuees up at a hotel 200 meters away.

Watch:

But muh clear passage tho… https://t.co/ILG5o3almo — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 20, 2021

Related















