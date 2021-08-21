Evil agents of the Taliban& Beijing mock the US during our Dumkirk moment

A less raggedy Taliban unit is now mocking the US iconic WWII photo after Biden-Rice-Klain-Milley-Austin made our military and all of us look like fools in their Dumkirk moments.
Dem-Favored Beijing Is Propagandizing to the Hilt
Beijing is on the ground in Afghanistan advising the Taliban on how to make fools of us, although we do a pretty good job on our own under the Biden administration. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said our withdrawal made us “a laughingstock.”
Rather than denying a reporter’s remark about “China is laughing at the U.S.” during the conference, spokesperson Hua said, “Isn’t this a laughingstock in itself?”
Hua said that some U.S. media and individuals “habitually” take every opportunity to shift blame, suggesting that the United States has failed Afghanistan.
“As to whether the United States’ Afghanistan policy is a failure and whether U.S. allies still think it is reliable and credible, people have their fair judgment,” she said.
Meanwhile, China’s state-run media and diplomats have also been working on a prospective friendship with the Taliban.
Violent terrorists are right up their alley.
Of course, what can you expect when there appears to be not even one planning meeting on withdrawing (retrograde) people in the area. Only when it becomes a disaster you, then, decide to send in reinforcements. They then try to make it sound “impressive” by rattling off each unit, such as 82nd Airborne etc. etc. for a total of around 6000 to an airport with one runway.
This was the result:
This defines the mess created.
If Traitor Joe had any honor, he would resign as did Nixon. Heels Up Harris is unfit and should appoint a Competent VP, possibly Tulsi Gabbard or Tim Ryan since the Democrats would never support a competent Conservative. Harris should then resign. If Heels Up Harris refuses to resign, then she should be Impeached in 2023 when Republicans gain control of Congress.