Joe Biden having said he’s ready “to lead the world” certainly is one of Joe’s worst tweets.

No tweet has ever aged so badly so quickly… #YellowBellyJoe pic.twitter.com/vCOZI3uze4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 20, 2021

This one didn’t age too well either. He hasn’t done any of these things:

His constant refrain, ‘America’s Back,’ doesn’t work well either.

Let’s cut him before the rebuild since he’s doing the opposite of lowering taxes and he’s ruining the economy. Inflation is a tax:



