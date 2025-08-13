Big Win! State Dept. Can Cut Funds to Foreign Aid Programs

The DC Appeals Court just gave President Trump another victory, overturning an injunction that required the State Department to make foreign aid payments.

They were never going to win. This is lawfare from the Global Health Council aimed at slowing down President Trump’s agenda.

The globalists want our money, and mostly for issues and programs that work against America.

Bloomberg reported that President Trump could cut “billions of dollars in foreign assistance funds approved by Congress for this year.”

It was a 2-1 decision on Wednesday, reversing a Washington Biden-appointed federal judge. It will allow Trump to withhold funding from programs that are out of favor. It’s not a power grab. The power grab is what the globalists are doing.

The nonprofits and business that sued could ask the all of the active judges on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit to reconsider the three-member panel’s decision. They will or it will go to the Supreme Court.