Communist Islamist Zohran Mamdani Is Raking in the Donations

Communist mayoral candidate for New York City, Zorhan Mamdani, raised $816,014 from roughly only 10,500 donors from June 25 through July 11. More than 350,000 of that cash came from outside New York.

The top donors were Google and Meta. Meta is a Jew. Has he gone completely insane? Mamdani hates Jews.

Aside from all the bad policies Mamdani has, and he really doesn’t have any good ones, why are they supporting a communist to take over New York City? The capital of capitalism?

Perhaps it is because he is the front runner and they do want to be in tight with the winner so they can get whatever advantages they can?

The rank and file Google employees donated nearly 40,500 to Mamdani’s campaign through July 11. That’s more than any other organization, according to the New York City campaign finance data.

Meta workers chipped in more than $10,500, ranking seventh on the list, followed by Amazon employees who donated nearly $9,000. Campaign funds floated in from employees at New York City tech and media firms, including Bloomberg, Spotify, Block Squarepace, and Mongo DB.

New Yorkers Want Change! To Communism?

The CEO of Borthwick said he’s not surprised because young people want change.

The change they will get is more of the same, only worse than what they had. It’s unbelievable how ignorant they are. Instead of going to someone who’s going to deal with the crime and support business, they’re going with a corrupt communist Islamist. It’s mind-boggling. Zohran lies constantly and is backed by unsavory people like Siraj Wahhaj , Linda Sarsour, Sadiq Khan, and other radicals.

The fact that so many donated from outside New York should concern people as well.

Devastating Communist Policies

Every policy this man has will be devastating. He wants free public buses, a freeze on rent, universal childcare city, grocery stores just like they had in the Soviet Union. Zohran is anti-private ownership of homes. He doesn’t believe in prison or police so I don’t know how he’s going to make it safer for us. The lunatic is going to do to New York City what they’ve done to San Francisco.

Are any of these employees American anymore? Do they have any clue what communism is. It’s infuriating that our schools have let us down this way. They will get change, however.

Lots of luck getting rid of it if you hate it. Once he gives out all the freebies to people he feels are special, there won’t be any coming back.

Oh, he also likes open borders. What could go wrong?

Let’s not forget his support for high taxes for anyone who is productive. That should clear out the city of the wealthy, the people who contribute the most.