Trump: “Severe Consequences” If Putin Doesn’t End the War

“Severe Consequences” for Russia

Trump on Friday will hold a summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the White House seeks an end to the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. He’s threatening “severe consequences” if Putin doesn’t end the war.

Trump was asked on Wednesday if Russia will face any consequences if Vladimir Putin does not agree to stop the war after Friday’s meeting in Alaska.

“Yes they will. Yeah. There will be consequences,” Trump said.

The reporter followed up by asking if those actions would include more tariffs or sanctions.

“I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences,” Trump said.

He said he had a very good call with President Zelensky and European leaders, adding it was not his call to meet without Zelensky, but will contact him immediately after the meeting in Alaska.

“There’s a very good chance that we’re going to have a second meeting, which will be more productive than the first, because the first is I’m going to find out where we are and what we’re doing,” Trump said.

It Putin doesn’t cooperate, there won’t be a second meeting.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will have their summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

What happens if Zelensky won’t cooperate? Allegedly, Trump will let them fight and bow out.

Zelensky is trying to derail the meeting between Trump and Putin. First, they were caught staging a false flag attack on a Ukrainian town, and now Zelensky’s out there fudding it on behalf of Merz and Macron. The EU does not want peace. pic.twitter.com/v3VWMSW64z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 13, 2025

On Monday, Trump criticized Zelensky for his unwillingness to give up or swap land.

“I have a meeting set up between the two leaders (Putin and Zelensky),” Trump said Monday. “I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying ‘well I have to get constitutional approval’ well I mean he’s got approval to go into war and kill everybody but he needs approval to do a land swap.”

Trump blasted news organizations on TruthSocial that “fired losers” who may possibly be disgruntled former employees in order to write attack pieces against his work on making a peace deal with Russia over the Ukraine war.

Very unfair media is at work on my meeting with Putin. Constantly quoting fired losers and really dumb people like John Bolton, who just said that, even though the meeting is on American soil, “Putin has already won.” What’s that all about? We are winning on EVERYTHING. The Fake News is working overtime (No tax on overtime!). If I got Moscow and Leningrad free, as part of the deal with Russia, the Fake News would say that I made a bad deal! But now they’ve been caught. Look at all of the real news that’s coming out about their CORRUPTION. They are sick and dishonest people, who probably hate our Country. But it doesn’t matter because we are winning on everything!!! MAGA