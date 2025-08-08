Bill Barr Plotted Prosecutions of Trump? Ran a Visa Fraud Op?

Caveat: This is from one source with a history of lying. Read the responses at the end and do your own research before you believe this Project Veritas bombshell.

On Thursday, Project Veritas released Part II of its whistleblower investigation into former US Attorney General Bill Barr. Part I was released on Tuesday.

Alleged whistleblower Patrícia Lélis is a former Brazilian journalist at Howard Stirk Holdings. She is in hiding and is wanted by the FBI. She told Project Veritas that she was prosecuted after reporting Bill Barr and Armstrong Williams to the FBI. Lélis claimed former US Attorney General Bill Barr and media personality Armstrong Williams are running an illegal immigration visa fraud scheme for elites and billionaires.

On Thursday, Project Veritas released video of Lélis claiming that Bill Barr plotted prosecutions of Trump to block his political comeback.

A community note pointed to lies that Patrícia Lélis has told in the past. She falsely reported men for harassment, faked a son with edited photos, got booked by the police in the US for false reporting, and is under an FBI investigation for fraud. She was allegedly once diagnosed with mythomania. Of course, that doesn’t mean she is lying now, but the odds are….

‼️Texts, notes, and emails EXPOSE @FultonCountyDA Fani Willis and Bill Barr worked together on the RICO case targeting @RealDonaldTrump! https://t.co/rXc2HaGGVL pic.twitter.com/649Ptlp8lH — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 8, 2025

A whistleblower has provided Project Veritas with explosive evidence of secret meetings orchestrated by former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to prosecute Donald Trump and prevent his political comeback. FULL REPORT with notes, emails, and texts:https://t.co/3IXZQHesDI pic.twitter.com/CIXMtpIash — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 7, 2025

Roger Stone addressed comments she made relating to him.

Bill Barr and Armstrong Williams targeted me for prosecution around January 6th. There’s one problem. Any claim that I knew advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal activity on January 6 is false. pic.twitter.com/twDoJSVrDb — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 8, 2025

Armstrong Williams responded in a series of reposts on X. Here are a few:

More here, and here.