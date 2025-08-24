Bill Gates Is Very Excited About His Next Project & That Should Worry You

Bill Gates is very excited about allegedly bringing down costs by forming his conglomerate of elites for his green scam. BlackRock, Microsoft, GM, Bank of America, BCG, Arcelormittal, American Airlines are joining this kook on his projects. He really, really cares about lowering our costs as he tries to destroy our gas, oil, and coal.

He’s very excited about getting taxpayers to help fund it via government grants.

The public-private monopoly is dangerous, especially in his hands. Government has tremendous power it can use to control private enterprise. This uniting of public and private is very troubling.

It looks like The Great Reset and a corporate takeover is happening now. We will have to see how it goes.