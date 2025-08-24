Zohran Wants to Abolish Misdemeanors

Communist Islamist candidate for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani wants to end all misdemeanor charges. Isn’t it amazing how Democrats won’t disavow this lunatic?

He demands an end what his party the DSA now calls “the criminalization of working-class survival.”

“For all of the working class to achieve collective liberation we must constrain, diminish, and abolish the carceral forces of the state — from prisons and police themselves, to their manifestations in all forms throughout society,” according to the national party’s [Democrat Socialist which is to the left of Communist Party USA] latest platform, adopted in 2021.

On the campaign trail, Mamdani has repeatedly called for police to stop focusing on what he’s referred to as “non serious crimes.”

“Police have a critical role to play but right now we’re relying on them to deal with the failures of our social safety net, which is preventing them from doing their actual jobs,” he said in a campaign video posted to X Wednesday.

The DSA has also pushed to slash arrests, gut prosecutors’ budgets, abolish cash bail and all forms of pre-trial detention, scrap electronic monitoring, and end imprisonment for parole violations.

In the past, he called for an end to prisons and doesn’t understand the need for police in any domestic disputes. He does claim he will roughly keep the police force the same size but only use them for “serious crimes.”

The serious crimes will greatly increase once he lets criminals go for drugs, robbery, beating up people and so on.

Zohran Mamdani was supporting terrorist organizations before becoming a citizen. Democrats have absorbed these radical DSA members into their party. This is who they are.