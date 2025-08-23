RINOs & Dems Want to Pass a Very Bad Amnesty Bill

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and other Republican lawmakers have backed the Dignity Act, a bipartisan bill aimed at overhauling the immigration system.

The legislation provides legal status for undocumented immigrants, allegedly bolsters border security which will never happen, and reforms visa policies. If passed, the act would lead to significant changes to current immigration laws, reflecting a push for comprehensive reform that will allow millions of New Democrats a path to citizenship.

This better not pass.

Salazar is very liberal on immigration. She’s a RINO Republican.

The Dignity Act

Republican Rep. Marie Salazar of Florida has promoted her bill, The Dignity Act, to allegedly give dignity to 10 – 20 million or more illegal aliens who poured into the country over the past five years by letting them remain.

She proposes the usual border security that is never implemented and increases penalties for illegal border crossers. The bill calls for the deportation of criminals. But then, it provides a 10-year program that allows people here illegally to stay. Meanwhile, they can work in the US and take jobs from citizens and legal residents.

It is what our corporations want — cheap labor.

Additionally, there is a five-year path to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens.

So-called Dreamers would get immediate legal status.

It’s a typical Democrat bill by a Republican congresswoman.