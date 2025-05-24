Billy Joel Cancels His Tour After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel canceled every concert on his itinerary, 17 shows, upon a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydorcephalus (NPH).
“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” reads a statement from Joel’s team. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”
