Rep. Chuy Invited Terrorist Dad to President’s Address to Congress

Extremely far-left Democrat Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (Ill.) condemned the brutal terrorist attack, killing a young couple, two Israeli embassy officials.”He stated, “My heart is with the victims, and everyone impacted by the attack. We mourn the lives lost and reject the idea that justice can be won through violence.”

Then The New York Post pointed to a link between García and the alleged shooter. The Marxist suspect’s father, Eric Rodriguez, was a guest at President Trump’s joint address to Congress as a guest of far-left Chuy.

García announced on March 3 that his guest to President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress was Eric Rodriguez, “a constituent of the district, resident of West Lawn, disabled Army veteran, frontline VA worker, and union steward in the Service Employees International Union.” SEIU is a communist union.

Far-Left Democrats’ Associates

In March, he hailed Rodriguez as “an outspoken advocate against attacks on veterans’ services and the rights of unionized federal employees.”

“Eric represents the very best of our community — someone who has served his country, continues to serve his fellow veterans and fights every day to protect the dignity of working people,” the congressman said in a statement at the time.

His son doesn’t.

It’s not surprising. Democrats are tied to communists and some are in their own party. The DSA members are actually communists.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email