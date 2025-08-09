Billy Long Is Leaving the IRS, Heading for Iceland

According to the New York Times, President Trump is removing Billy Long from his job leading the Internal Revenue Service just two months after he was confirmed as commissioner, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Long, a former Republican congressman and staunch ally of Mr. Trump, will be nominated to an ambassadorship. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is in place, a senior administration official said.

Mr. Long will serve as Ambassador to Iceland. He’d better dress warm. At least he didn’t get Siberia.

Long was the seventh person in the position.

It isn’t clear why he is gone, but it could be he wasn’t going to get the job done, but I’m just guessing. The job would include downsizing.

He told everyone to leave 70 minutes early on Friday because on Monday, he would be 70. He is very friendly with the staff, and likes being liked.