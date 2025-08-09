Dem Wants to Save Democracy with Tyranny or You All Could Stop Acting Crazy

Democrat strategist James Carville wants to save democracy by setting up a dictatorial administration. He wants Democrats to “unilaterally” stack the court with four new members. Clearly, he wants to add four Ketanjis. And he wants to add two new states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, to get rid of the competition.

Redistricting or altering elections is also a good idea. He wants laws to keep Republicans from having any advantage.

While he didn’t mention it, you can kiss the filibuster goodbye.

Wouldn’t it be better if Democrats got rid of the Democrats Socialists who are basically communists? Getting rid of Zohran Mamdani and Omar Fateh would be a good starting point. Maybe they could stop recommending carving up children who are too young to make a decision about cutting off their genitals?

“We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids.” – Nancy Pelosi FYI: There is no such thing as a transgender child, just mentally ill parents.

How about actually putting criminals in prison and keeping them there? Maybe keeping the borders closed could be a good talking point. Coming up with ways to save our country from financial collapse would be helpful. Actually all they have to do is stop acting crazy.

Rep. Byron Donalds made some good points about Democrat democracy such as it is:

2016: Democrats paid for the Steele Dossier, created a fake Russia Collusion narrative, and used it to open the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation against Trump.

2018: Democrats weaponized our federal bureaucracy and they used the Mueller Special Counsel Investigation and Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to create an astroturfed media panic against Trump.

2020: Democrats wrongly impeached Trump, covered-up Hunter’s laptop and Biden family corruption, promoted BLM riots, and abused COVID restrictions.

2022: Democrats wrongly impeached Trump again, conducted a politicized January 6th Committee, facilitated an invasion of illegal aliens, and sent the FBI/DOJ after law-abiding Americans.

2024: Democrats engaged in unprecedented lawfare, charged Trump 91 times, put Trump up against two general election opponents, and Trump even survived two assassination attempts.

None of that was Democratic, and they could stop doing that.

They could stop encouraging violence and assassinations. That would be nice.

Chuck Schumer could stop threatening Justices to terrorize them into voting his way. He claimed he was for bipartisanship here: