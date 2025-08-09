President Trump Has a Big Announcement About DC on Monday

President Trump made a big announcement on TruthSocial today. He said he will hold a press conference at the White House on Monday. Mr. Trump said it will essentially stop violent crime in Washington DC. He added. “It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world. It will soon be one of the safest!!!”

Will he surge police into D.C. or just go right to federalizing it?

Takeover?

President Trump has mentioned he would have to take over D.C. if something isn’t done about the rampant crime. D.C. is very dangerous. Recently, one of his former DOGE employees, Eric Coristine, famously known as Big Balls, was brutally beaten. It took place during an attempted hijacking while trying to protect his girlfriend.

In his first Truth Social post on the issue, President Trump threatened a takeover of D.C. due to the violence.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control,” Trump wrote. “Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released.

He continued. “They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time. He wants it to start at age 14.

He mentioned the attack of Mr. Coristine and said he might have to federalize the district.

Two days ago, he mentioned an intermediary step of surging police into D.C.

Reportedly, the Trump administration is making plans to increase federal law enforcement in Washington DC.

Perhaps that is Monday’s announcement.